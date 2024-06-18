Alleged details of Chiefs DT’s arrest should lead to his immediate release
TRIGGER WARNING: Descriptions of domestic violence.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was arrested on Sunday on charges of domestic violence and burglary. Now, the alleged details that led to the charges for Buggs have been reported.
Alleged details of Isaiah Buggs arrest should lead to Chiefs releasing DT
TMZ Sports obtained court documents describing the alleged actions of Buggs which led to his arrest. Per the doc, the Chiefs defensive tackle is "accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before his arrest." This comes after the defensive lineman allegedly broke into the woman's house using a tire iron at 5:28 a.m. before the altercation began.
The documents also detail that the woman was left with scratch marks and broke several "clip-on toenails" as a result of the alleged altercation. Buggs is accused of then leaving the scene in a white Cadillac when the alleged victim told the Chiefs DT that she was calling the police. He and the vehicle were then found in a restaurant parking lot soon after and he was arrested shortly thereafter.
This is the second time this offseason that Buggs has been in police custody after he was accused of animal cruelty in May.
Innocent until proven guilty remains the letter of the law in the United States, without question. But in this situation, the Chiefs releasing Buggs is the logical next step to this process. In fact, it should be the only logical next step.
General manager Brett Veach has shown before, early in his tenure with the Chiefs, when former running back Kareem Hunt was released following an incident in which he was captured on video in a physical altercation with a woman that he will take quick action in such instances. This should follow a similar pattern.
Buggs was signed to a Reserve/Futures contract in February after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs as a member of the practice squad after signing with Kansas City in early January. He previously played for the Lions and Steelers.