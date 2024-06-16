Chiefs may have no choice but to cut Super Bowl-winning DT after more legal troubles
By Mark Powell
It's been a rough offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs off the field. Most of the attention has been on the legal drama involving wide receiver Rashee Rice, and rightly so. Rice was charged in a Dallas-area car accident and even involved in an alleged nightclub assault just a few weeks later.
However, Rice isn't the only Chiefs Super Bowl winner in trouble with the law. Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs faced animal cruelty allegations, per The Tuscaloosa Patch:
"Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch," Ryan Phillips wrote at the time. "When TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa's Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water."
Per Phillips, Buggs was arrested again on Sunday on charges of domestic violence in the second degree, as well as burglary.
Everything to know about Isaiah Buggs arrest, where Chiefs go from here
While the Chiefs are willing to wait out Rice's legal drama in part because he's the most talented wide receiver on the roster, the same cannot be said for Buggs, who is at real risk of being released if the charges against him have any validity. Expect the Chiefs to do their due diligence, but Buggs -- who is listed as fourth-string left defensive tackle -- didn't have a lot of wiggle room on this roster to begin with.
Buggs was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019, and has since spent time with the Raiders, Lions and now Chiefs. Buggs is technically a Super Bowl winner, though he hasn't done all that much to contribute to KC on the field.
Hopefully the Chiefs off-field headaches end soon, but for now Buggs seems to be doing more harm than good in that department.