Rashee Rice's first comments at Chiefs camp ring hollow: 'Accidents happen'
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces multiple felony charges for a six-vehicle crash he was at the center of in Dallas. Rice was reportedly going up to 119 MPH just seconds before the accident. Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus, and it's alleged he was racing former SMU receiver Teddy Knox, who was going 116 MPH. The pair left a string of victims in their wake.
One woman was stranded on the side of the highway with her 4-year-old son for five hours, and sustained injuries to her head, neck and back. At least one other victim suffered serious bodily injury that will impact them for the rest of their life, as they are dealing with "a life of limited mobility and sight for an undetermined, extended period of time while she seeks treatment," per ESPN.
It's been a long offseason for Rice, who won the Super Bowl in his second year with the Chiefs. Rice is also facing assault allegations regarding an incident at a Dallas night club. Thankfully for Rice, the other party involved does not want the Chiefs wide receiver charged.
Rashee Rice comments on alleged crimes at Chiefs camp
It's important to understand the gravity of the mistakes Rice has made this offseason, as well as the lives he has changed forever. At the very least someone will.
Rice spoke at Chiefs practice on Saturday, calling his actions "a mistake."
"I've learned so much from that," Rice said. "All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me."
I have no problem with this statement. Rice is correct, all he can do is move forward and be a better person and member of the community. One action -- or even a series of them -- does not define Rice as a human being. How he accepts responsibility for those actions does, however.
"Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy," Rice said.
Accidents do happen, but it's tough to classify this car crash as that. Rice and his friend were driving nearly twice the legal speed limit on a crowded highway. The victims outlined above were not injured -- in some cases their lives altered forever -- because of an accident.
In many ways, Rice is lucky this incident wasn't a whole lot worse.