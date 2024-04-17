Chiefs Rashee Rice endorsement couldn't come at a worse time
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't ready to move on from Rashee Rice.
The Kansas City Chiefs are stuck in limbo with the Rashee Rice news. The rookie WR faces eight felony charges, including collision involving bodily injury, collision involving serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault, dating back to a six-car accident he caused in March.
Rice and his former SMU teammate, Teddy Knox, were issued arrest warrants in Dallas. Rice turned himself into authorities and received bail at $40,000. It's unclear what the future holds for Rice, who could face suspension from the NFL if he pleads guilty to one or multiple charges, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio.
At the time of the accident, Rice was driving 119 MPH while his former teammate, Knox, was driving 116 MPH. Both cars involved in the crash were leased in Rice's name.
Despite uncertainty about his future, both legally and on the field, the Chiefs are sticking by Rice publically. Andy Reid said as long as Rice has shown remorse and learned his lesson, that's what counts.
"We’re just gonna take it day by day here as we go... As long as he’s learned from it . . . that’s the important part of it." (h/t NBC Sports)
That is code for "Rice is a great player, so we're willing to overlook this very serious infraction." And, frankly, that probably doesn't sound great to Chiefs fans. It also comes at a precarious time. The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.
Chiefs express support for Rashee Rice amid legal issues
Kansas City owns the No. 32 pick, the final selection in the first round on April 26. Just about every mock draft has the Chiefs adding a wide receiver, in part because of Rice's inevitable absence. This statement from Reid doesn't preclude the Chiefs from targeting WR help, but the idea of "replacing" Rice is out the window. The Chiefs don't want to replace him; it's about filling in the gaps until he's cleared to play football again.
Rice was integral to a weak Chiefs WR room last season, tallying 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games (eight starts). Aside from Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' pass-catching corps is rather dire. Even if Rice were in perfect legal standing, Kansas City would need help at the WR position.
Still, there is an increasingly real chance that the Chiefs wait until later rounds to target receivers. Rice was a second-round pick, after all. Kansas City has other needs, most notably on the offensive line. It wouldn't be hard for Brett Veach to talk himself into better protecting Patrick Mahomes, especially if Rice is expected back before season's end.
We can only wait and see at this point. The Chiefs' approach will probably depend on how severe Rice's ultimate legal punishment is.