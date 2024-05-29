Rashee Rice isn't the only Chiefs Super Bowl winner in trouble with the law
By Mark Powell
The list of Kansas City Chiefs distractions as they chase their third straight Super Bowl is long, and begins with wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is still facing several charges related to a car accident in Dallas a few months ago.
However, Rice is not alone as it pertains to Kansas City's legal issues. While not nearly as big of name, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs this past season and is signed to a futures/reserve contract, has been accused of animal cruelty. The following is per the Tuscaloosa Patch:
"Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch," Ryan Phillips wrote. "When TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa's Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water."
Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs facing charges of animal cruelty
Those responding to the petition found "a black Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight," per Phillips. The dogs were reportedly "malnourished, emaciated and neglected."
Buggs, who attended the University of Alabama nearby, had rented the property but had his lease terminated in mid-April as he owed over $3,000 in rent. It's unclear if anyone was taking care of the dogs or if they had been abandoned since April.
Authorities allegedly had tried to get in touch with Buggs since late March, though unsuccessful in their attempts. Buggs is facing two misdemeanor charges as a result for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats.
Buggs was initially a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has since played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions and Chiefs. In Kansas City, Buggs was primarily utilized on the practice squad and did not play in any games, meaning he was primarily a depth signing. Buggs last appeared in a game in 2023 with the Lions. In his age-27 season with the Lions, Buggs played in 10 games and started three, recovering a fumble and recording a sack.