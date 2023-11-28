Alperen Sengun names his all-time starting 5 of international players
Alperen Sengun shows love to fellow Turkish bucket-getters in his all-time international starting five.
By Kdelaney
If you like NBA basketball, then you've probably heard of Alperen Sengun. Baby Jokic. The Turkish Delight. He's the youngest center to ever post 1,000 points and 200 assists. At 21 years old, he leads the Houston Rockets in scoring and rebounding. In fact, Sengun is averaging career-highs in all categories this season. In addition to scoring 20.2 points, grabbing 9.1 rebounds, and dishing out 5.6 assists per game on the season, Sengun also boasts a 56% field-goal percentage.
On "Podcast P with Paul George," Alperen Sengun talked with Paul George about his free throw routine, his decision to leave Turkey for the NBA, and his all-time international starting lineup. Before Sengun started turning heads in the NBA, he played in Turkey's Basketball Super League and won MVP honors while with Beşiktaş. Considering Sengun's international status, he rattled off his 'GOAT' starting five of only international players.
"That's a tough five. It's hard to match up with that five." George said in response to Sengun's starting lineup. You love to see Sengun showing love to fellow Turkish bucket Hedo Turkoglu. This even prompted George to respond, "I was actually a big fan of Hedo. Cause he could just do everything. He could shoot. He could handle. He could play point-forward. High IQ - I was a big fan of Hedo."
Jokic appears in Sengun's all-time starting five as a center. Sengun has referred to Jokic as one of his idols in the league and admits their styles are comparable. "I'm not trying to play like him, but our games are similar," said Sengun. Sengun explained on the podcast that European big men are close to one another in the NBA.
On Friday, Nov. 24, for instance, the Houston Rockets played the Denver Nuggets, and Sengun said Jokic encouraged him after the game. Ultimately, it is clear that Sengun looks up to Jokic as an exemplary player and it can be said his influence on Sengun is undeniable. Judging by the strength of his starting five, Sengun clearly knows ball. Hopefully, he can continue to impress throughout the season.