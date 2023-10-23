Alternate angle shows Adolis Garcia turning Astros boos into silence with epic grand slam
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia heard it from Houston Astros fans throughout ALCS Game 6. But he quieted them down with a ninth-inning grand slam.
By Scott Rogust
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was the most hated man in Houston on Sunday night during Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. On Friday night, Garcia was hit by a pitch from Houston reliever Bryan Abreu, which had him incensed, resulting in the benches clearing. Garcia was ejected from that game alongside Abreu and Houston manager Dusty Baker.
On Sunday night, Astros fans let Garcia know how they felt in the form of venomous boos throughout the night, all starting with his first at-bat. Garcia had a rough start to the night, striking out in his first four appearances in the batter's box. But in the top of the ninth inning, Garcia silenced the crowd at Minute Maid Park.
Garcia stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, and on the third pitch thrown by Ryne Stanek, he hit a laser beam home run into the left field stands to increase Texas' lead to 9-2.
Alternate angle shows moment Adolis Garcia quieted down Astros fans with ALCS Game 6 grand slam
You saw the homer on the FOX Sports broadcast. Now, take a look at this angle of the grand slam from the outfield stands, courtesy of Sam Gannon of KDFW Fox 4. You can hear the Astros fans boo loudly and then quiet down when Garcia's homer flew into the stands.
This wasn't the only "grab your popcorn" moment involving Garcia.
In his fourth at-bat of the game, Garcia faced off against Abreu, the pitcher who hit him in Game 5, leading to the benches clearing. Abreu was suspended for two games for "intentionally hitting" Garcia, and will have an appeal hearing on Monday. Abreu would get the better of Garcia in this meeting, striking out the outfielder on four pitches.
The Rangers would pick up the 9-2 victory to force a Game 7 on Monday night. The home team has lost every game this season, but can Texas capitalize in a win-or-go-home contest? If they do so, they will win the AL pennant and clinch their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2011.