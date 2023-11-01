Amid Raiders internal chaos, Chiefs steal familiar face from Vegas roster
The Kansas City Chiefs plucked a familiar face from the Las Vegas Raiders roster in the midst of chaos that saw its head coach and general manager fired.
By Josh Wilson
Let's start with a familiar scenario: Halloween arrives, and you walk up to that one neighbor's house with a bucket of unmonitored candy with a sign that says, "Please, take only one." No one is watching. Do you really take just one measly piece of mini candy? Or do you grab a second or third (or... gasp even a fourth)?
The ultimate moral quandary.
The Kansas City Chiefs committed no such moral atrocities on Halloween, but probably do feel like that child who takes a few pieces of candy with no one keeping a watchful eye, unbeknownst to anyone. That's because while the Raiders were toiling and spiraling, the Chiefs snuck in and signed someone off their practice squad.
Chiefs reunite with former player off Raiders practice squad on Tuesday
According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs signed linebacker Darius Harris off the Raiders practice squad on Tuesday just after the trade deadline window closed:
Harris has played three seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 28 games in total (six starts) from 2020-2022.
Fans woke up to news Wednesday morning that late Tuesday/early Wednesday, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. We also learned that one of the reasons the Raiders didn't liquidate player talent in the process of its clear takedown was because the Raiders were busy, well, firing...
A more attentive Vegas front office probably would not have stood in the way of a team picking a player up off its practice squad, even a rival, but the optics of it all sure are funny, and add a bit of insult to injury for the Raiders.
A good reminder to watch your Halloween bowl, lest you want all your Halloween candy to disappear like magic.