Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff have creative new way to trick defenses
Sprechen sie Deutsch.
The connection forged between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff on the football field makes the Detroit Lions offense go. And they may have a new trick up their sleeve in 2024.
St. Brown famously speaks three languages — English, French and German — fluently. It turns out a second language is something Goff and St. Brown have in common because the quarterback also knows a bit of German.
So what if they threw in some German to throw off opposing defenses? That's the idea proposed by Stacking The Box's Sterling Holmes and seemingly embraced by the two Lions stars.
NFL defenses already have trouble comprehending Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown just got a big extension from the Lions worth $120 million. Goff could get an extension soon enough as well. That would lengthen what has already been a fruitful partnership.
Will they actually throw in the language wrinkle this year? Who knows. Would it yield results of any kind? That's hard to say. But the fact that they're discussing it shows they're both looking for any little advantage they can find as they pursue Super Bowl glory.
Goff was traded to Detroit the same year they drafted St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Brown has been Goff's favorite target in each of their three seasons with the Lions.
St. Brown showed real promise as a rookie but he really took off in 2023 with his second Pro Bowl appearance and first All-Pro nod. He had 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Goff also had a standout season throwing the ball, leading the Lions to a 12-5 record and their first playoff victories in decades.
Detroit has been on the rise. Where they go from here will certainly be dictated by Goff and St. Brown. And maybe a bit of German.