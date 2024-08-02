Andy Murray says goodbye to tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Andy Murray’s professional competitive career came to a close at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after a storied run with his doubles partner, Daniel Evans. Representing Great Britain, the two compatriots saved match points in their final two games, keeping hope alive for one last magical run at the sport that has given Murray his greatest glory.
The two-time gold medalist, 37, was hoping to add another gold, this time in doubles. He and Evans had played inspiring tennis, coming from behind in two three-set thrillers in the round of 32 and 16. But in the quarters against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, their luck ran out, going out in two sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Still, the Great Scot left his emotions on the clay courts of Roland Garros, inspiring tennis fans to keep rooting for the impassioned player.
Andy Murray: Olympic glory all his own
“I knew that moment was coming for the last few months,” Murray said after the loss in doubles, according to the New York Post. “If it didn’t happen today, that was going to be in a couple days’ time, and I was ready for it. Obviously, I was emotional because it’s the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy, just now. I’m happy with how it’s finished.”
Murray is a three-time Grand Slam title holder and former No. 1 player in the world. But it's his title as two-time Olympic gold medalist that the Scottish pro holds sway over his great rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Murray is the only tennis player to hold two gold medals in singles.
He won gold at the London Games in 2012. He then followed with an unprecedented repeat at the 2016 Rio Games. Only Serena and Venus Williams own more gold medals in tennis.
Murray announced that his retirement was official in the only way that he could:
Lots of tributes poured in, of course, including his great rival Federer, who he beat at the 2012 London Games to avenge his loss to the Swiss at Wimbledon the month before. Both matches were played at the SW19.
Nadal—who is also possibly contemplating his own retirement—paid tribute to Murray.
Djokovic—who just made the Olympics final for the first time in his career—also sent his support.
Murray followed up his mic drop tweet with a heartfelt thank you to his fans.
Why he’s in the ‘Big Four’
Murray won his first Grand Slam title against Djokovic at the 2012 U.S. Open in a five-set thriller. In 2013, the Glasgow native became the first British man to win Wimbledon in almost 80 years. It was no small task, having to face down Djokovic again in the final, which he won in three sets. He repeated the feat three years later, in 2016, again in three, this time against Canada’s Milos Raonic.
But it was 2016 that was a remarkable year for the three-time major winner. Murray reached his tennis zenith with the world No. 1 ranking, a Masters 1,000 title, Olympic gold in singles, a second Wimbledon title and the ATP Finals championship. No other tennis player has realized all of that in one year.
But the 2016 achievements also took a toll on Murray’s physicality, beginning a streak of injuries that he never really recovered from.
It's possible that Murray suffered the most during the Golden Era of Tennis, when he often had to go up against some of the best players the sport has ever seen: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic (to be a true list you would have to include Rod Laver, in my opinion). It is a testament to Murray’s drive that he accomplished so much during that time. His iconic back-to-back golds in singles puts him in a category all his own.
Wimbledon posted a tribute to the Scotsman, who represented so much pride for the U.K. They had held a celebratory ceremony for Murray at this year’s tournament.
More tributes from his peers
What’s next for the philanthropic Sir Andy Murray? According to his wife, she says she’ll be happy to have him home, since she “needs help with the children.” They have four.
The All England Lawn and Tennis Club will also dedicate the Centre Court in Sir Andy’s honor.