Andy Reid Super Bowl Record: Appearances, Wins, Miscues and More
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can add to his legacy with another Super Bowl win. How has he done in the big game in the past?
It is amazing how the legacy of an NFL head coach can be defined by their performance in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been one of the most dominant regular-season coaches in NFL history, going 258-144-1 in his 25-year tenure between Philadelphia and Kansas City.
There were significant doubts about Reid's Hall of Fame chances prior to his time with the Chiefs due to a series of playoff disappointments in Philadelphia. That all changed with the arrival of Patrick Mahomes, who has teamed with Reid to bring the Chiefs a pair of Super Bowl titles with a chance to win a third against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
There have been whispers that Reid could consider retiring if he gets a third ring but the odds are high he will look to keep building his legacy with Mahomes. Let's take a look back at Reid's Super Bowl history before Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday.
Andy Reid's Super Bowl History
Game
Matchup
Result
Super Bowl XXXIX
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
24-21 Loss
Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
31-20 Win
Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31-9 Loss
Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
38-35 Win
Reid's Super Bowl track record began with a matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX which saw New England win 24-21 to become the league's most recent repeat champions. That contest was a low-scoring affair that became memorable for generating rumors about how Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb threw up in the huddle before trying to rally the Eagles for a tying score. McNabb, for the record, has denied this happened.
Redemption came for Reid in Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the 49ers and give the coach his first Lombardi Trophy. The victory also allowed Kansas City to snap a 50-year championship drought, which added to Reid's legacy.
Kansas City's first attempt at a repeat ended in disaster as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs 31-9 to deny Reid's second championship. The biggest problem that day was a horrendous performance from the Chiefs' offensive line, which allowed three sacks and saw Mahomes running for his life throughout the game.
Super Bowl LVII was an emotional one for Reid as the Chiefs faced off with his former team, the Eagles, with a legacy-defining title on the line. The contest was back and forth throughout before a late penalty by James Bradberry allowed the Chiefs to essentially run out the clock and kick the game-winning field goal.
Reid is 2-2 in Super Bowls, with both losses coming against teams led by Tom Brady, and Sunday's game offers him a chance to get above .500 in Super Bowls. Finding a way to win this game, which would make the Chiefs the first repeat Super Bowl champions since Brady's Patriots in 2004, would provide further evidence that Reid is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history.