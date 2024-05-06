Angel Hernandez's latest umpire scorecard was actually fine minus a glaring mistake
By Mark Powell
Another day, another dollar behind the plate for Angel Hernandez, a man who has somehow sued MLB and gotten away with it. Perhaps even more impressive is just how terrible Hernandez is behind the plate on a regular basis. He is the best argument imaginable for an automated balls and strikes system, otherwise known as ABS or robo umps.
Hernandez is almost always trending on social media for his failure to perform even the most basic aspects of his job. He also loves being the center of attention, which leads to confrontations with players and managers for no important reason.
Angel's most recent botch job game on Sunday, when the Boston Red Sox played the Minnesota Twins. While Boston won easily, which is likely why neither team complained after the fact, the Red Sox received at least one run's worth of an advantage, per umpire scorecards. That's...a lot.
So, sure, the Red Sox would have won 7-2 instead of 9-2. Big whoop. Nonetheless, every run matters in baseball of all sports, and giving that big of an advantage to Boston ought to be the final straw for Hernandez, an umpire who ought to have none left.
No, MLB will not get rid of Angel Hernandez
Getting rid of Hernandez is no easy task, if only because the umpires union has such a stranglehold on MLB itself. Umpires can be suspended -- it's happened in the not-so-distant past -- but it remains a rarity.
Hernandez filed a discrimination lawsuit from 2017 which was resolved in 2021. Perhaps MLB doesn't want to deal with another legal case, or the union for that matter.
"Even if Hernandez were to be fired from his job, there is a very good chance that he could file a third lawsuit against the league. Perhaps MLB doesn't want to even entertain the possibility of another lawsuit from Hernandez," FanSided's Curt Bishop wrote.
Angel is bad. We know this. But no umpire should cost a team close to two runs based on his terrible decisions alone. Yet, Hernandez does it on a regular basis.