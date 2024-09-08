Angel Reese announces season-ending injury in heartfelt social media post
By Lior Lampert
After getting listed as questionable ahead of the Chicago Sky's upcoming contest against the Dallas Wings, Angel Reese's wrist injury is worse than initially feared. In fact, the issue will unfortunately conclude her historic rookie campaign.
Reese took to social media to announce that she'll miss the remainder of the 2024 WNBA campaign, sending a heartfelt message to her supporters.
"What a year," Reese said to preface her statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."
Despite the sad news, Reese appears to be in good spirits. Albeit not how/when she envisioned her first year as a pro closing, the 22-year-old gets a well-deserved "physical and mental break."
From her standout collegiate career to now, Reese has been one of the more polarizing players in recent WNBA memory. She averaged 13.6 points, a league-leading 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 34 games for the Sky before going down.
Her effort on the glass was tremendous, illustrated by numerous record-setting achievements, including the single-season high for boards, though that feat is suddenly in jeopardy. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is gaining ground and pacing to surpass this year's No. 7 overall pick.
There's never an ideal juncture to be without a franchise centerpiece, but the timing of Reese's absence couldn't be worse for the Sky. Chicago holds the eighth and final spot in the W's playoff standings with a 12-22 record. However, they're in a virtual tie with the Atlanta Dream, and the Washington Mystics trail them both by a game.
Moreover, Reese getting shelved practically secures Rookie of the Year honors for Indiana Fever sensation and longtime rival Caitlin Clark. The two had been dueling for the prestigious accolade, though the latter is now in pole position to secure distinction.
Hopefully, Reese will be back in full force to begin 2025. Beyond her on-court impact on the Sky, she serves a quintessential role as a popular figure and ambassador of the WNBA.