Angel Reese gets fined for dodging media after losing to Caitlin Clark, Fever
By Lior Lampert
The budding rivalry between Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark grew stronger on Saturday.
Reese and Clark have been going toe-to-toe since their days at Maryland/LSU and Iowa, respectively. The former won four of their five collegiate head-to-head matchups. However, the latter drew first blood in their inaugural WNBA clash.
Clark and the Fever barely squeezed out a 71-70 victory at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their Commissioner's Cup contest on Saturday. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick recorded 11 points (4-of-11 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. Despite filling out the stat sheet and helping her team win, her altercation with Sky guard Chennedy Carter garnered more attention.
The instance with Carter has taken some of the spotlight away from the Reese/Clark dynamic. But the Bayou Barbie made it clear her feud with the fellow rookie sensation is personal based on her postgame actions.
Reese dodged the media after losing to Clark and the Fever. Not only are the optics of her skipping out on interviews bad, but the W took notice and is holding her accountable.
The league announced that Reese received a $1,000 fine "for failing to make herself available to the media" after the loss against the Fever. The Sky also got penalized for her decision -- they racked up a $5,000 charge for not assuring "all players comply with WNBA media policies."
Win or lose, Reese has an obligation as a player to address reporters after a game. Yes, she was evidently frustrated by the outcome versus Clark and the Fever. But sidestepping her responsibilities out of bitterness is not how you should approach the situation. Moreover, this is the first of what will hopefully be many battles between the longtime competitors as pros. So, the Sky rookie must compose herself.
Reese struggled in the road loss to Indiana, scoring eight points on 2-of-9 shooting with 13 rebounds, one assist and a steal.