Angel Reese is helping shape the future of women's sports on and off the court
Angel Reese is a part of the current generation of female athletes shaping the present and future of women's sports forever. The former LSU star and new Chicago Sky draft pick continues to make an impact on and off the field.
By Justin Fried
Angel Reese, former NCAA national champion, LSU star and the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, recently launched a new campaign with Raising Cane's that saw her "work a pre-draft shift" in New York City this past Friday.
It was yet another off-court venture for someone who has long been one of the most prominent NIL athletes in college sports. Reese is a savvy entrepreneur who has launched business deals with companies like Amazon, Bose, Coach, Discord, Outback Steakhouse, Sonic, TurboTax, Wingstop, and Xfinity.
Her latest partnership with Raising Cane's helps highlight not only the company's continued commitment to uplifting women's sports but also her own commitment to changing the trajectory of women in college and professional athletics.
How Angel Reese is helping transform the landscape of women's sports
“I enjoy being able to leave my impact and give young girls the confidence that they can do these things," Reese told reporters at the event. "I want young Black girls to see they can have the same opportunities.”
Reese sees herself as a role model. Yes, she's a basketball player on the court — one of the best — but she's also a businesswoman, an entrepreneur, a public speaker, a model, a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30, an influencer and just a regular person.
She understands her impact and wants to leave behind a legacy she's proud of, but she's also determined to show that you don't have to be defined by your profession.
You can define yourself.
"I’ve been able to be more than an athlete," Reese said. "I love modeling. I love fashion. To announce I was going into the draft, I did [an interview] with Vogue. Being able to do stuff like that has been great for me because I’m not just a basketball player. I like taking cute pictures. I like going out, putting on nice clothes, and having fun."
Reese is part of the generation that is laying the foundation for what women's sports could and should be. Alongside fellow stars such as Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, and others, Reese is helping usher in a new era of women's basketball.
This year's women's NCAA tournament final drew 18.9 million viewers, eclipsing the men's tournament for the first time. That figure was nearly double what the tournament garnered last year and more than triple what it did in 2022.
In fact, it was the most watched basketball game — men's or women's, college or professional — in five years. Reese may not have played in that game, but her on-court success and off-court ventures were instrumental in helping the sport reach the heights it has.
"It’s crazy how the game is going right now, being able to surpass the men," Reese said. "I think our games are so much more interesting right now. So many people are turning in to watch us."
How NIL helped Angel Reese change the future of women's sports
NIL has helped change the direction of college sports, especially when it comes to women's athletics. Reese is one of the most notable beneficiaries, with an estimated NIL value of around $1.8 million, although some projections have that number even higher.
NIL will be instrumental in the continued growth of women's sports at the collegiate level. Companies and brands have seen how profitable they can be, and where there's profit to be found, the investments and attention will follow.
Reese is adamant that NIL helped her achieve her goal of being both an athlete on the court and herself off the court.
"NIL helps me [be more than an athlete]," she told reporters. "That’s how I got the nickname ‘Bayou Barbie’ because I wear my lashes and nails, but I’m also a dog on the court. It allows me to have the best of both worlds.”
Reese is aware of the daunting challenge that awaits her at the WNBA level. While her rookie class has helped change the perception of women's sports for future generations to follow, life as a professional basketball player can be difficult.
She welcomes that challenge and respects the generations that have come before her.
"There are a lot of women who have been great before me, and they set the tone," Reese insists. "I’m going into [the WNBA] with respect because of who they are and what they’ve done. I’m excited. I know the game is about to go crazy and viewership is going up."
Angel Reese is more than just a basketball player. She's more than just an athlete. She's everything from a savvy entrepreneur to a fashion icon to a motivational speaker.
But she's also human. She's someone who's using her platform to inspire individuals who look like her to follow their dreams and leave their own legacy behind, just as she strives to do every day.
The future of women's sports is in trusted hands with people like Reese at the forefront — much like the future of the Chicago Sky is in trusted hands with her in the front court.