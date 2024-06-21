Angel Reese creates history with seventh double-double in Chicago Sky victory
Angel Reese added the seventh consecutive double-double to her resumé and set a new WNBA rookie record. Her performance helped the Chicago Sky improve to 5-9 on the season.
After Thursday's 83-72 win against the Dallas Wings, the Sky are one game behind the Indiana Fever, who occupy the eighth seed. This season, Reese has received harsh criticism for her confidence and personality.
On the heels of capturing her seventh straight double-double, however, she exuded grace and humility. She understands that she has to continue to improve and that it's a team effort.
Tonight, the Baltimore native provided leadership and energy to help her team win. She finished the game, with 16 points and 18 rebounds while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
Reese's performance helped her break the previous rookie double-double record, held by Tina Charles and Cindy Brown. Despite the Rookie of the Year race being led by Caitlin Clark, it's safe to say that the Chi Barbie's performance has made things interesting.
Angel Reese deserves Rookie of the Year consideration
Reese's ability to impact the game in multiple ways is something that goes under the radar at times. She guards multiple positions (in spurts), isn't afraid to crash the glass, and moves without the ball.
At the start of the season, the rookie of the year race was between Clark, Reese, Rickea Jackson, and Cameron Brink who suffered a season-ending injury this week. Fans have fallen in love with Clark's star status from Iowa, her ability to shoot from anywhere, and her phenomenal court vision.
As the WNBA continues to grow, fans look forward to high-scoring and fast-paced games. Reese may not have the ability to shoot from deep or pull up on the dime for a mid-range but her game is improving.
The Chi Barbie can impact the game without having her number called and her high-motor puts her in place to find the ball. Recording a double-double is not an easy feat and she is joining the company of some of the best who ever did it.
Chicago is 0-2 against the Fever and the two teams will square off again on Saturday. If Reese and the Sky can win against Indiana, it will provide a case for her rookie of the year campaign.