Kevin Durant explains why he understands Caitlin Clark’s Team USA snub
Caitlin Clark isn't only one of the most popular WNBA players active right now, but she's one of the most popular athletes in all of sports. That doesn't feel like a hot take, which just speaks to how dominant of a player she is.
With Clark being as popular and talented as she is, it felt like a given that she'd be one of the players on Team USA's Olympic team set to play in Paris this summer, but that was not the case. Clark was not one of the 12 players selected, which certainly came as a major surprise.
Despite all of the outrage that came with Clark's omission, Kevin Durant gave his honest opinion of why she did not make the team during an appearance with the Wall Street Journal.
"I still think there's proper steps you have to take in our world to be considered an Olympian. I think she's definitely going to be on one of these teams going forward, but for right now there's better candidates out there I think. But Caitlin's just gotta continue to keep showing up every day. The WNBA is doing a great job of showcasing her. I'm seeing her games on ESPN every other day. No matter what they're talking about, there's a lot of dialogue around the game right now, so that's good as well. But I think as she keeps getting better as a player, her production on the court gets better, then the league will grow, alongside some of the other women as well. A'ja Wilson, there's just so many great players in our league, that Caitlin has helped shine that light on them. And that'll help the league grow over time."
It's all about time for Clark. Durant was very honest saying that while he thinks she'll definitely make several Olympic teams, there are simply better options out there.
Clark might be one of the 12 most talented, but she's also one of the most inexperienced WNBA players out there given her rookie status. Clark has played extremely well in her first 16 WNBA games, but again, she's played in 16 WNBA games.
The WNBA is flooded with several talented players, many of whom are finally getting the respect they deserve thanks in large to Clark driving fans to the league. While she deserves credit for what she's done in that regard, that alone isn't good enough to make an Olympic team.
Clark's time will come with more reps. As a three-time Olympian himself, Durant knows what it takes to not only make Team USA's roster but to thrive. Clark has to do what she's been doing for a longer period. Assuming she continues to get better, she'll be playing in the Olympic Games very soon.