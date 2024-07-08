Angel Reese sets new WNBA double-double record
By Lior Lampert
Angel Reese has already established herself as one of the more dominant interior presences in the WNBA in her brief pro career.
The Chicago Sky rookie has been particularly menacing on the glass, illustrated by her record-setting performance during Sunday's 84-71 loss to the Seatle Storm.
Reese had 17 points (8-of-15 shooting) and 14 rebounds against the Storm. She logged her 13th consecutive double-double, transcending previous record-holder and retired two-time league MVP Candace Parker. What makes the former's streak even more impressive is she's done it in one season -- the latter's run spanned across two campaigns (2009 and 2010).
During Reeses' postgame press conference, she got asked about the historic stretch she's in the midst of. Her response proves she is far beyond her years:
"I'm just trying to be consistent for my teammates, doing whatever I can to help my team," Reese said, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. "I think I didn't do enough tonight, but just being able to be there for my teammates and knowing that I have a job to do every day, no matter if I'm a rookie or a vet."
Less than a week after breaking down in tears over earning her first All-Star nod, Reese etches her name in the annals of the W. It has been a remarkable and unforgettable seven-ish day period for the Sky.
Averaging 11.85 boards per game, Reese leads the WNBA in that department. Her 4.9 nightly offensive rebounds rank first by a wide margin. She needs nine more double-doubles in her inaugural campaign to surpass Tina Charles for most by a first-year player (22). Moreover, she is within reach of the all-time single-season high mark Sylvia Fowles set in 2018 (11.88).
Overall, there are several ways to quantify Reese's individual accolades and what she accomplished thus far. But perhaps nothing is more reflective of her on-court impact than her team's success. Sitting at 8-12, the Sky currently holds the eighth seed in the playoff picture. ESPN's basketball power index gives Chicago a 59.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason.