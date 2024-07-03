Angel Reese in tears over first All-Star nod
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky defeated the Atlanta Dream 85-77 last night. Following the game, she addressed the media with tears of joy after discovering she received her first All-Star nod.
The Chi Barbie captured her 11th-straight double-double, finishing the game with 12 points and 19 rebounds. She continues to provide this team with energy nightly and leads by example on the floor. Last night's win put the Sky back in eighth place and in the playoff conversation. Reese's 11th-straight double-double narrows the gap in the Rookie of the Year race between her and Caitlin Clark.
The Rookie of the Year race is far from over but in the meantime, Clark and Reese will be teammates come July 20 when they join forces to play the USA Women's Basketball team All-Star Weekend.
The Baltimore native has been the center of attention since she helped LSU capture its first national championship in program history. Some critics and analysts have labeled her as too outspoken, controversial, and a distraction.
Reese has experienced a lot of hate and negativity but continues to take the high road. Despite what people say, there is nothing wrong with Reese's confidence, swagger, and demeanor. She is a role model to little girls worldwide and for people who may not believe in themselves.
Receiving an All-Star nod is a full-circle moment for Reese because of the work that she puts in. Coming into the league some people questioned whether her game would translate. Critics lamented the fact that she would be a one-dimensional player and would not be able to develop.
Reese mentioned in her post-game conference that she was happy that she fell to No. 7 in the draft and was selected by Chicago. Sky head coach Teresa Spoon is the coach she needed to develop and succeed.