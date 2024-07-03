Caitlin Clark gets immediate opportunity to avenge Team USA snub in the best way
Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in basketball. Her meteoric ascent at Iowa has carried over to the WNBA, where she has put the Indiana Fever on the map despite a mediocre 8-12 record. It hasn't been a seamless transition on the court (or off the court, through no fault of her own), but Clark is a bonafide superstar.
She has brought new fans to the women's game and changed how the sport is covered. There are complicated and necessary conversations to be had about the nature of Clark's stardom, but her excellence is undeniable. Even through early-season struggles, the talent level and skill shined through. She processes the game at light speed, blessed not only with elite shooting touch, but a singular eye for playmaking.
At 22, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to achieve 300 career points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. It took her all of 19 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on .394/.346/.880 splits in 34.3 minutes. Clark is the engine driving Indiana's offense and the focal point of the opposing game plan every night.
Now, her efforts are being rewarded. Clark has been named to the WNBA All-Star Game, a fitting honor and what promises to be the first of many professional accolades for the high-octane point guard.
Caitlin Clark named to WNBA All-Star Game as a rookie
Clark was named to 'Team WNBA' alongside fellow rookie Angel Reese, who has been on an absolute tear of late with the Chicago Sky. It's the first time since 2014 that two rookies are in the All-Star Game, a testament to the incredible influx of young talent that hit the league this season (and, of course, to the enduring popularity of two bitter college foes turned WNBA rivals).
The format of the All-Star Game is especially fitting. There was a lot of buzz when Clark was excluded from the Team USA roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Many bemoaned it as a missed opportunity to leverage Clark's popularity as an ambassador for the sport on the international stage.
Of course, Clark is a rookie. Generally, it takes time to earn a spot on the highly exclusive USA roster. Clark ought to get there eventually. She should, in a perfect world, be judged on her merits as a player, rather than be awarded based on her influencer status.
Well, now she gets a chance to prove her mettle on the court — against the 12 Team USA players who some will claim "stole" a spot from the WNBA newcomer. If Clark can drop a few deep 3s and put Team WNBA on the same competitive plain as the highly decorated collection of Team USA vets, well, that would be quite the statement.
Just to get ahead of it, Clark beating Team USA would not mean Team USA made a mistake, or that she "deserves" a spot over the 12 (again, highly decorated) players on the current roster. There's really no way to win or lose the discourse cycle, but for those of us normal enough to enjoy quality basketball and poke fun at silly talking points, the All-Star Game should be a blast.
It tips off on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.