Angel Reese reveals what Caitlin Clark told her after Elite 8 defeat
Iowa star Caitlin Clark got the best of LSU and Angel Reese in Monday night's Elite Eight. The two stars having nothing but respect for each other.
By Mark Powell
Less than a year after their National Championship clash, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark faced off again, with the likely No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft (Clark) getting the edge this time around. Despite some of Reese's antics just a season ago (pictured above), the two women don't have any bad blood.
Clark echoed just that prior to Monday night's game. Despite the rivalry narrative which has been painted about them, she has nothing but respect for Reese and looks forward to their professional chapter.
“Me and Angel have always been great competitors,” Clark said, per On3. “...But I think Angel would say the same, it’s not just us in women’s basketball. That’s not the only competitive thing about where our game is at and that’s what makes it so good. We need multiple people to be really good. I think both of our careers, whether she decides to stay or to go, we’ll have great careers in the WNBA and that’s been both of our dreams all along. So I think we’re both excited for that as well.”
For Clark (and Reese, we would presume), it's all about growing the game.
Caitlin Clark gets the best of Angel Reese, Iowa beats LSU
Iowa is headed to another Final Four with Clark leading the way, as she scored 41 points in 40 minutes of play, adding 12 assists and 7 rebounds in the process. Clark is the best player in her sport, and it's likely what will make her the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. And, despite what some progosticators say, she should make plenty of money once leaving Iowa and her NIL deals. Endorsements are coming her way.
As for Reese, her and Clark shared a moment after the game. Per Reese, Clark told her not to change her game.
Reese is a talented player in her own right and could become a top WNBA draft prospect in the years to come. Unlike Clark, her future has yet to be determined in that department, however.