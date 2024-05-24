Angel Reese sounds off on WNBA charter flight controversy after taking down Liberty
By Scott Rogust
On Thursday night, the New York Liberty were just one of two teams left in the WNBA who were undefeated. In their home stint this past week, the Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever and No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, and the Seattle Storm. Before their road trip, the Liberty faced off against the Chicago Sky and rookie Angel Reese.
The Sky handed the Liberty their first loss of the season after beating them 90-81. Reese scored 13 points in the game (3-for-10 from the field, 7-for-9 from the free throw line) while recording nine rebounds (six defensive, three offensive), one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Reese took to Twitter to share a message to her followers. Reese said, "and that's on getting a win in a packed [arena] not just cause of one player, on our charter flight."
Reese's tweet seemingly references the WNBA charter flight controversy, and the story this past weekend of the Liberty earning $2 million in ticket revenue at Barclays Center after Clark and the Fever visited this past Saturday.
Angel Reese takes to Twitter following Sky's huge win over Liberty
Reese had spoken out about charter flights in the WNBA. While the league announced back on May 9 that the league would be implementing a charter flight system, the rollout has been far from seamless. Just last week, Reese took to Instagram Live, noting that the Sky were taking a commercial flight to Dallas to face the Wings. Reese wrote, "Just praying that this is one of the commercial flights the Chicago Sky has to fly..."
Other teams received charter flights, such as the Fever and Minnesota Lynx.
Meanwhile, the Liberty and Clark made news for their historic attendance record at Barclays Center. $2 million in ticket revenue was the most ever for a game in WNBA history. Reese's tweet, which mentions "a packed arena not just cause of one player," seemingly references Clark, who was credited with playing a role in the historic game for the WNBA.
Speaking of Clark and the Fever, they are still winless on the year with a 0-4 record. The only other team without a win is the Washington Mystics.
Back to the game, Marina Mabrey led the way for the Sky by scoring 21 points (8-for-13 from the field, 3-for-8 from the three-point line). Mabrey also recorded seven assists and six rebounds. As for the Liberty, Breanna Stewart notched a double-double after scoring 18 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Reese, who was selected seventh overall by the Sky, is averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game through the first three contests of the season.
The Sky are returning to Chicago to play in a three-game homestand, beginning on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun. After contests against the Storm (May 28) and Los Angeles Sparks (May 30), Reese and the Sky will return to the road to face Clark and the Fever on June 1.