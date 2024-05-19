New York Liberty's historic ticket revenue from Caitlin Clark's visit is incredible
The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 91-80 on Saturday afternoon. This was the Fever's third game of the season, second on the road. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. had the chance to watch rookie, No. 1 overall pick, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark for the first time. Let's just say that New York basketball fans showed up and showed out.
Saturday's game brought in a league-record $2 million in ticket revenue for the Liberty. This is the most ever in WNBA history.
After the game, the information was relayed to Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who said it was "a long time coming."
“That’s incredible,” Stewart said, h/t NBC New York. “I think the buzz and eyes that Caitlin has brought from Iowa now to the WNBA is going to be a collective win for all. When I first started in the league, some teams weren’t even making revenue. ... It’s a long time coming. We’re happy to be at this point, but we’re not satisfied.”
Liberty brings in $2 million in ticket revenue for Saturday's game vs. Fever, Caitlin Clark
Although Indiana lost, the team continues to gel together, Clark had her best start, and her presence continues to elevate the league's brand. She finished the game with 22 points, eight assists, and six rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three.
Four starters on the Fever finished the game with double figures which is a great sign. The Liberty's starting lineup all finished with double figures and Stewart led the team in scoring with 24 points.
New York bringing in a league-record $2 million in ticket sales is a sign of what will come with the Clark effect. Since her debut last Tuesday, her presence has helped sell out the opening game against the Connecticut Sun and today's game against the Liberty.
Although the Fever didn't sell out their home opener, the Field House was still vibrant and crowded.
Saturday's game attendance is one for the record because it showed the league's brand strength, and how the league continues to grow.
As the season goes on, Clark's presence will continue to attract crowds and cause teams to update their game venues. To this day, the Las Vegas Aces, Washington Mystics, and Atlanta Dream have all switched to bigger venues to accommodate the larger crowds attending due to the Iowa legend coming to town.
Despite the final score, Clark continues to heat up one game at a time. Every away game that she plays will improve her confidence. Clark's domiance at Iowa will continue to draw crowds in the W, which means more dollars and marketing for the league.
On Tuesday, Indiana will take Connecticut in a rematch for the second time this season at home. Expect the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to be sold out, as CC and company seek revenge against the Sun.