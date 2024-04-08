Angels broadcaster's epic rant takes MLB to task for killing rookie's historic streak
The Los Angeles Angels can't catch a break these days. To make matters worse, an impressive on-base streak by rookie Nolan Schanuel was snapped after MLB chose to erase a hit from a game a week earlier.
By Curt Bishop
Not only has the team fallen on hard times and recently lost Shohei Ohtani, but one positive story was ruined by Major League Baseball.
Rookie Nolan Schanuel, who began his MLB career with the third-longest on-base streak in baseball history, lost his chance to come close to the record when the league decided to change an infield single to an error.
The streak had been at 36 games but ultimately ended at 30 due to the change.
During Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Angels play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo criticized the league for this change and summed up the many issues plaguing baseball at the moment.
"Negative story after negative story, scandal after scandal, the fiasco in Oakland, you have these ridiculous looking jerseys, you have the MLBPA challenging the league about the pitch clock today because of constant pitcher injuries, not to mention your global superstar is embroiled in a betting scandal," said Randazzo.
"But on top of all of that you have a young player trying to make a name for himself who has come up and reached base safely in every single game he has played, and the league allows this scoring change to go on to end his streak, kill this story, a positive story that's happening in Major League Baseball. It is an absurdity."
Angels announcer sums up MLB's issues, calls out league for ridiculous scoring change
Randazzo is spot on about these issues.
Schanuel's streak was a positive story and one that could have been a nice distraction from Shohei Ohtani's betting scandal, the Oakland Athletics' situation, and the Fanatics uniforms. Instead, they chose to abuse their power, take away the hit, and ruin the streak and the story.
It's certainly sad that this took place. Schanuel was playing College Baseball last year before making his MLB debut, and he began his career with a very impressive streak. But MLB chose to ruin it by imposing their will and making this change.
Of course, the worst thing about this is that the change came a week after that game had taken place. At that point, it makes no sense for MLB to even consider making this change. It's one thing if it happens right at the moment, but for them to wait a week and ruin the story is simply ridiculous.
As Randazzo correctly pointed out, the league has been dealing with a ton of bad press, and they ultimately made everything worse by making this decision.
Schanuel's streak is still impressive, but it could have been so much more had MLB not intervened, much less a week after the game had taken place.
MLB should be ashamed of themselves for letting this happen.