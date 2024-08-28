Angels-Tigers start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park
Do the Detroit Tigers have one last run in them? They've won four in a row and seven of their last 10 to get back to .500 for the first time since the beginning of June. They're still stuck in fourth place in the AL Central and the odds are stacked against them, but anything is possible, right?
The Tigers are 6.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot as of this writing which is a lot in late August, but with a home stand against the lowly Los Angeles Angels and the struggling Boston Red Sox perhaps the Tigers can make things even a little interesting in the AL playoff picture.
For them to make their move, though, they're going to have to play. Unfortunately, Mother Nature seems to not want that to happen, as before Tuesday's series opener against the Angels was delayed due to rain. It was delayed a little less than an hour before the scheduled 6:40 p.m. ET start time.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Angels-Tigers rain delay updates: Start time announced for 9:25 p.m. ET
It is not 8:41 ET as of this writing, and no start time has been announced. Those who have been sitting and waiting for two hours or longer are understandably frustrated. Unfortunately for those who are still there, it's hard to envision a start time being revealed anytime soon.
According to Weather.com's hourly forecast, it isn't expected to stop raining completely until around 11:00 p.m. ET. Assuming it does take that long for it to stop, there's no reason for this game to not be canceled sometime very soon. There are games on Wednesday and Thursday scheduled for these two teams, so a doubleheader can be played ion one of those days.
While things look bleak, there presumably will be an update of some kind sooner rather than later. Whether it's a postponement or a new start time, we're going to keep you updated on all things Angels-Tigers.
UPDATE:
The Tigers announced the game will begin at 9:25 p.m. ET.