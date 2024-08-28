Angels-Tigers start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park on Aug. 28
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Texas Rangers by a final score of 3-1 on Tuesday, June 4, to improve to 31-30 on the season. That was their last time above the .500 mark until they finally got back to their winning ways on Tuesday. Their win against the Los Angeles Angels gave them five in a row and a record of 67-66 overall.
Their postseason hopes are still hanging by a thread, barely, but they're now 5.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. It's not likely, but with a rather light upcoming schedule, anything is possible!
They were able to pull off their 6-2 win on Tuesday after sitting around for nearly three hours waiting for rain to pass through the area. Sure enough, 25 minutes before Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch, Tigers fans got the announcement they were dreading. Another rain delay is imminent.
Angels-Tigers rain delay updates: First pitch of Wednesday's game is yet to be announced
Perhaps rain delays are a good thing for the Tigers. I mean, they won yesterday's game comfortably after sitting through a very long one. Who knows, maybe they have another good game in them after today's delay.
The hourly forecast courtesy of Weather.com brings good news and bad news for Tigers fans. The good news is that the rain is supposed to stop sometime around 8:30 p.m. ET. The bad news is that it's currently 7:30 p.m. ET as of this writing, and that the game was supposed to start nearly two hours before the rain is supposed to stop. Factoring in the time it'll take to get the field ready after the rain, Tigers fans are in for a long wait. Still, it does appear as if there will be a baseball game played tonight at Comerica Park, which is always fun.
Wednesday's pitching matchup should be an interesting one, as Mason Englert is set to serve as an opener for the Tigers, perhaps with Kenta Maeda soaking up innings in relief. Fortunately for Detroit, they're set to face Griffin Canning, a pitcher with a 5.18 ERA, the worst of any qualified pitcher in the American League.
It's unfortunate that Tigers fans have to sit through another delay, but perhaps a boom in run scoring can make up for it, especially with the pitching matchup presumably favoring Detroit and its suddenly improving offense.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes