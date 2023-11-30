Another potential Braves trade comes with an obvious hurdle
If the Atlanta Braves are looking to boost their rotation, a pair of pitchers reportedly getting attention in Miami may represent a tough deal to pull off.
By Kevin Henry
With the Atlanta Braves continuing to be in the conversation surrounding a potential Dylan Cease trade, there are also plenty of backup options for the defending National League East champions should their chase of the Chicago White Sox starter fall short.
Is one of the potential trade scenarios doomed before it even begins?
Atlanta Braves rumors: Trade for Miami Marlins pitching even possible?
In an article for The Athletic (subscription required), Ken Rosenthal writes that, "teams are interested in righty Edward Cabrera and lefty Trevor Rogers, according to sources briefed on the Marlins’ conversations."
Both would certainly be intriguing options for the Braves to add to the rotation, although it is not clear if Atlanta is one of the teams having those "conversations" with Miami.
The possibility of Atlanta and Miami making a swap, however, seems improbable at best since they're both in the same division and seemingly the last thing the Marlins would want to do is have to face one or two of their current pitchers for the foreseeable future.
Additionally, as Rosenthal adds, with Sandy Alcantara out for 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Eury Perez likely limited in innings after throwing 128 total innings last season, Miami may need all of the MLB-ready arms they can muster to be able to compete with the Braves for the top of the division.
This certainly isn't the first time that Cabrera has been mentioned as a potential trade target, with rumors surfacing last winter that the Colorado Rockies and Marlins had discussions on a deal that would have sent the right-hander to Denver in exchange for infielder Brendan Rodgers. That deal, however, never materialized as Miami chose to sign free agent Jean Segura to a contract, a plan that didn't even last the entire season as Segura was dealt to Cleveland at the MLB trade deadline and then released.
While Miami may be listening to offers on a pair of their starters, it certainly doesn't mean that they're in a hurry to deal them or they want to send them to Atlanta.