Another ridiculous stat proves Deshaun Watson is not the answer at QB for the Browns
The Cleveland Browns offense has been terrible in 2024. They're not flashy, and simply not fun to watch. Through four games, the Browns are the only team in the NFL that hasn't recorded 300-plus yards in a game.
Yikes.
It does not look like money well spent on Deshaun Watson. The team managed to get more out of Joe Flacco last year — who they quite literally pulled off the couch — than they have from Watson since his controversial and over-paid arrival.
It has to get better. There are currently seven quarterbacks who average more passing yards than the Browns’ average in total offense, and more than 20 quarterbacks who average more passing yards per game than Watson. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Jordan Mason all average more rushing yards per game than the Browns through four games.
Something has to change, and there might be only one player who can solve this.
The Browns offense needs Nick Chubb back urgently
Nick Chubb is the only player on the roster with the talent to re-ignite a dead offense by himself. The Browns, through injuries and depth issues, haven’t figured out how to consistently put points on the board.
Watson has to take responsibility for that. He was once the league’s most expensive player and still possesses one of the highest guaranteed-money contracts ever. Yet, he’s not even averaging 200 passing yards a game. Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa have averaged more yards in half as many starts.
So, the Browns desperately need a run game. This team likes to utilize the play-action to open up the passing game. But without Chubb or any sort of respectable rushing attack, that play-action is hard to run, making offensive success virtually impossible to come by.
Chubb is back at practice this week after being on IR to start the season. Cleveland shouldn't rush his return from a serious injury, but time is of the essence for these Browns. Right now, their backs are against the wall after a 1-3 start and a hot Washington Commanders team on the horizon.
If the Browns don’t turn this thing around soon, all the expectations of the 2024 season and what Watson was supposed to accomplish will go down the drain.
Only Chubb can right this ship.