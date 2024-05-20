Another Scottish Women’s soccer league title goes right to the wire
By StevieMac
It was all set for a very tight finish in the Scottish Women’s Premier League in Scotland again on Sunday. Last season it was a three-way race settled by a goal in added time. This season the penultimate round of matches in midweek had left two teams tied on points with their final games to play at the weekend. Celtic though had a huge goal difference of 16 to their advantage, placing them in top position ahead of Rangers going into Sunday’s fixtures.
Celtic faced Hibernian in a match being played very much at home. The tie was being played at Celtic Park, home of the men's team with the aim of creating a great atmosphere. Rangers were playing Partick Thistle at their normal home ground. No switch to the men’s stadium there.
The scene was set, Celtic only had to match or better the Rangers result as their strong goal difference would keep them ahead. Rangers had to better the Celtic result. In practice, both would be looking for the win.
Early Rangers goals increase tension in women’s soccer league title race
Rangers turned the pressure on by scoring early in their match. They were 3-0 up by half time and news of each goal clearly reached Celtic Park. The crowd there added nerves and tension for the Celtic players. That switch to the big stadium can have its downside too.
Celtic were struggling to make chances in goal as Hibernian defended strongly. As the game went on without a goal and Rangers added a fourth, you had to wonder if the hoops side would have another last-day letdown. As time went on that scenario was looking more likely.
In the 90th minute though up stepped Amy Gallacher to slot a league title-winning goal past the Hibs keeper. Last weekend she’d collected the Celtic women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award along with the prize for Top Goalscorer of the Season. She showed why with that priceless late goal on Sunday which meant Celtic are the SWPL champions for the first time in their history.
The hoops men’s squad celebrated their own league title win over Rangers on the pitch the previous day. On Sunday it was the Celtic women celebrating wildly in front of their fans as the Rangers women players were this time left devastated. It’s the first time the same club has won both league titles in the same season. Quite an end to the season again!