Anthony Davis reveals what changed for Lakers as hot streak puts West on notice
The Lakers are finding their groove just as the playoffs loom.
The Los Angeles Lakers have won nine of their last 10 and are in position to land the No. 7 or 8 seed.
Even though, they haven't played many great squads in recent weeks, this hot streak is no fool's gold as they have a record of 15-7 since the All-Star break. LA is currently eighth in a deep Western Conference and will need help to get out of the Play-In Tournament.
As the Lakers try to ride their success out of the play-in altogether, one of their stars revealed why the team has been able to play extremely well. As noted by Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Anthony Davis told reporters after Saturday's win over the Cavaliers that part of the team's success has come from the fact that the Lakers "have been playing together" and "freely" on their recent winning streak.
Can the Lakers make a deep playoff run?
Despite the team's recent success, LA will continue to be a long-shot title contender. While the Lakers might be able to beat the Thunder or Timberwolves in a seven-game series, they stand little chance against a Denver Nuggets squad. Currently, these three teams are in a close chase for the No. 1 seed and two of them will likely face the winners of the Play-In Tournament.
Even though the Lakers do not match up well against the Nuggets, they could catch a break as Denver doesn't have complete dominance over every team in the West. The Suns could end up taking out the Nuggets in a seven-game series. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are primed to have a great series with questionable defenders in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
If Denver is unable to rise to this occasion in the playoffs, the Lakers could end up making a deep playoff run with the way that the team has played basketball lately.