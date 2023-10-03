Anthony Davis says he and LeBron are motivated by Nuggets trash talk
Anthony Davis made a huge statement on behalf of LeBron James on NBA media day. The star talked about how the Nuggets have acted after winning the NBA title
As NBA media day happened all around the league, Anthony Davis made a huge statement concerning the Denver Nuggets. Davis said that he and LeBron "can't wait" to play the team this season. The Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. He adds that Denver did a lot of "talking".
L.A. did get swept by the Nuggets in that series. Still, for a sweep, the games were extremely close. During those four games, it was clear that the Nuggets had a big advantage on the boards. The Lakers were running out of suitable players to play in the series due to the fact that the Nuggets' size took multiple L.A players out of the series.
If LeBron James and Anthony Davis want to shut up the Nuggets this season, they will need to make sure the supporting cast is able to play well. Additionally, Davis will need to be consistent this season and make sure he doesn't flame out at times like he did in the postseason last season.
Do the Lakers have enough to beat the Nuggets this season?
While the Lakers roster is nearly complete, this is a team that is missing a suitable point guard who can play in the playoffs. They are also missing a traditional center that can play minutes in the playoffs. Due to the fact that the Lakers do not need these players to play huge roles, acquiring these types of players will not be very hard to do.
Still, as it stands, the Nuggets have a better team than the Lakers. L.A cannot handle Denver's size and will not be able to unless they make small moves. If Gabe Vincent is able to play well for the Lakers, this could allow the team to only focus on trading for centers and big man who can help with the Nuggets' size.