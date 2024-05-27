Anthony Edwards delusional take with Timberwolves down 0-3 makes no sense
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Timberwolves were on the brink of falling into a three-game deficit against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
Trailing by 6 points in the third quarter, Anthony Edwards knew that something had to be done. Edwards drove to his left, hitched in preparation for takeoff, and then took flight for a rocket-propelled slam over Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. For Edwards, defying gravity is nothing new. The aerodynamic marvel possesses an uncanny ability to suspend time and linger mid-air for a second longer than anyone else. Yet, his aerial superiority never ceases to amaze the crowd.
The vicious slam shifted the energy in American Airlines Center and stunned the boisterous Dallas crowd into a momentary daze. The dunk sparked a 13-3 run that brought Minnesota back into a game they seemed poised to lose.
It was the type of dunk that would be immortalized if it had sparked a series comeback, but even with Edwards’ heroics, the Timberwolves ultimately succumbed to the Mavericks for a 116-107 loss in Game 3.
Anthony Edwards still believes Timberwolves can win
According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Edwards addressed veteran teammates Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson, and Karl-Anthony Towns in the locker room after the loss. His message was clear: His resolve isn’t wavering.
“Time to make history, fellas,” Edwards shouted. “I still don’t feel like they can beat us, bro. We haven’t all been clicking at one time. One game. One game.”
If history is any indication, the Game 3 loss sounded the death knell for the Timberwolves season. No team in NBA Playoffs history has overcome a three-game series deficit.
“Well, we’re here now, fellas,” Edwards continued. “What are we gonna do? We’re here now, KAT. What are we gonna do?”
Dallas owns a mere 13-point differential in the series, but they have come out on top by executing in the closing stretch. All three games of the Western Conference Finals were decided in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. In those final stretches, Dallas has outscored Minnesota 24-11 and the Timberwolves have missed all seven of their 3-point attempts.
Edwards has no choice but to remain optimistic, but this series has ultimately come down to experience and execution. Edwards is a budding star but he is just 22 years old, and the disparity in experience is apparent.
Edwards was visibly exhausted in Game 2, when he shot just 29.4 percent from the field.
Edwards is only in the fifth playoff series of his career. Towns had never won a playoff series before this year. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are equipped with Kyrie Irving, who has made three NBA Finals appearances, and Luka Dončić, who played in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
For context, Michael Jordan had 11 playoff series before capturing his first title with the Chicago Bulls in 1991. LeBron James appeared in 17 playoff series before winning his first title with the Miami Heat in 2012.
While Edwards has disagreed with inexperience playing a factor in his struggles, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was more open to confess the reality.
“Of course [Edwards] is learning,” Finch said. “He’s 22 years old [in the] Western Conference finals. He’s got a lot on his shoulders, and we expect a lot out of him. But yeah, this is what it is. This is a learning experience for him, but we’re trying to win basketball games, too.”