Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves vs. Clippers
Can Anthony Edwards save Minnesota from its first three-game losing streak? Will he play against the Clippers?
By Kyle Delaney
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on a familiar inner-conference foe, the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. This will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these teams. The Clippers barely squeaked by the Timberwolves in their latest meeting, winning 89-88.
The Timberwolves currently lead the regular season series 2-1. However, tonight might be the Clippers' last chance to even the score, especially considering Anthony Edwards' questionable status.
Anthony Edwards 'questionable' for tonight's game against Clippers
According to the official injury report, Anthony Edwards is questionable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left ankle soreness. Edwards injured his ankle last Thursday in the first quarter of the Timberwolves-Pacers game. (For the record, he scored 44 points in that same game and recorded one of the best blocks of the season, if not his career.) Minnesota will also be without Karl-Anthony Towns who is recovering from meniscus surgery.
Edwards averages 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season. Although it's yet to be confirmed, Edwards' absence would have a huge impact on the Clippers' chances of winning tonight since Edwards has consistently performed well against LA. In his last three games against the Clippers, he has scored 33 points, 27 points, and 23 points.
What's interesting about tonight's game is that Anthony Edwards may not be the only superstar on the bench. The Clippers' 1-2 punch featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are also dealing with injuries. Paul George (left knee soreness) and Kawhi Leonard (left groin soreness) are both questionable. Russell Westbrook will also miss his sixth straight game due to a left hand fracture.
The Timberwolves haven't lost two games in a row since January. This March, they've done that twice. With only 17-or-so games remaining, every game counts from here on out. All in all, expect some important game-time decisions to be made tonight as Minnesota attempts to cling to third place. Because guess who's right behind them in the standings? That's right, the LA Clippers.