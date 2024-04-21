Incredible angle of Anthony Edwards taunting Kevin Durant deserves as Oscar
Anthony Edwards created a legendary moment against his childhood idol.
Growing up, Anthony Edwards idolized Kevin Durant. Now, he's facing him and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, and he has a matchup with him.
Edwards and the Timberwolves dominated the Suns in the series opener, winning 120-95. Having a breakout season, Edwards scored 33 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer that led to him exchanging words.
After Edwards hit a 3-pointer over Durant late in the third quarter to extend the Timberwolves lead to 16, Edwards took a jab at Durant while they ran back down the court. Durant had no response; he just grinned and shook his head at Edwards.
“I think everyone here knows that’s my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said post game. “So that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life.”
Anthony Edwards is a huge Kevin Durant fan, but loved the smack talk
Edwards makes it known that every time he's asked about who the greatest player of all time is, he always says Durant. It catches fans by surprise each time, but he's never shy to admit how much he looks up to him.
When Durant entered the league back in 2007, Edwards was six years old and watched him develop in the league throughout his childhood. Now he's facing him in the playoffs.
In the third quarter alone, Edwards had 18 points, while Durant led the Suns with 31 points. After the game though the two only gave one another nothing but respect about what went down on the court.
Durant had no issue with Edwards' actions; he praised him instead, saying how he's "got it going" and how he made "tough ones."
This win means a lot for Edwards and the Timberwolves, as the organization lost in the first round last year and hasn't beaten the Suns this season until the first game.
The energy at the Target Center matched the exact energy that Edwards and the Timberwolves gave. As the tone is set and expectations are high, Edwards versus Durant may be the top matchup in this first round.