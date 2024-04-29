Anthony Edwards is already planning his Team USA trash talk for Kevin Durant
After the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, Anthony Edwards made sure to flex on Kevin Durant. In fact, he says he's already prepared to trash-talk him during the Summer Olympics.
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving onto the Western Conference semifinals. Barely edging out the Phoenix Suns and completing a four-game sweep to eliminate their Western Conference rivals.
Leading the way for the Wolves was none other than Anthony Edwards, who dropped 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and racked up six assists, putting a dagger in the hearts of the Suns.
Edwards is set to team up with Suns' star Kevin Durant on Team USA in the Olympics this coming summer. He and Durant are close, and Edwards is excited for this opportunity. But he isn't about to let him forget about what the Timberwolves were able to do.
"I have the utmost respect for KD," Edwards said in his postgame interview. "He comes in and competes every night. I've watched every one of his games since I've been 5. I love that guy. I'm excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash and let him know I sent him home."
Edwards prepared to trash talk KD in Olympics
Though Durant and Edwards are close, Edwards isn't going to let his friend live this one down. Instead, he's prepared to talk trash and remind him of what took place.
Minnesota simply outperformed Phoenix, and Edwards certainly had a series to be proud of, as well as reasons to talk trash about Durant. You can bet Edwards won't hold back when the two reunite on Team USA this summer.
In addition to Durant, the Suns had Devin Booker and Bradley Beal running the offense. The Suns were certainly a team that expected to be a title contender. But thanks to Edwards' performance on Sunday, Minnesota is moving on and Phoenix is going home.
Durant will have some time to prepare for what Edwards throws at him this summer in terms of trash talk, but Edwards likely can't wait to give it to his old friend and let him know who came out on top in the first round of the playoffs.
Edwards will be competing in his first Olympic Games this summer, while Durant will be competing for the fourth time.
The next time they meet, they'll be teammates fighting for glory for the United States in the Olympics. No love should be lost, as Edwards still has a ton of respect for Durant, as he alluded to in his postgame interview on Sunday night.
"So impressed with Ant," said Durant. "My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright. That's one of the reasons why I like him the most. He just loves basketball. He's grateful to be in this position. He's grateful to take advantage of every opportunity he's gotten. Love everything about Ant. Everything. Will be watching him going forward and you know he's going to go out there and play extremely hard every single night. But I was really impressed with him and he's going to be somebody that I'm going to be following for the rest of his career."