Anthony Edwards threatens to start shooting left-handed 3s
Is Anthony Edwards ambidextrous?
By Lior Lampert
Only 22 years old, Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier guards in his first four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Edwards is so talented and skilled that he purposely tries to make things harder on himself than they need to be, like intentionally banking jumpshots.
Now, Ant vows to take on the challenge of shooting left-handed, and he’s been working on it in practice with left-handed Timberwolves teammate Mike Conley:
Anthony Edwards will shoot left-handed threes
Chris Hine, who covers the Timberwolves for Star Tribune, quotes Edwards saying: “Left-hand jumper. It’s coming soon… If we’re in the fourth [quarter], up 20-plus, and I know I’m about to come out of the game, I’m taking a left-hand trey ball.”
With Edwards playing in tomorrow’s NBA All-Star Game, he will use the event to hone his left-handed craft, pronouncing that he will be shooting with his left hand for the entirety of the contest.
“I’m going to shoot it left-handed the entire game,” Edwards said during the live All-Star practice.
While he looks like he could knock down an uncontested three with his left hand, It’s different when a defender is draped all over you in a game.
It would not be practical for Edwards to attempt that in a regulation NBA game that isn’t an environment like All-Star Weekend, and the Timberwolves certainly would prefer he shoots with his dominant (right) hand, especially considering the way he’s shot the ball this season.
Making threes at a career-high 38.6 rate on nearly seven attempts per game, Edwards has taken notable strides forward as a shooter each passing season, with improvements in his shooting percentage yearly.
Regardless, watching Ant-Man shoot left-handed the entire night during the All-Star Game will be fun and should create ample opportunities for highlights (or bloopers).