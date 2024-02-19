Does Anthony Rendon hate baseball? Angels fans upset about latest comment
Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon does not hate baseball, though his commitment has fans up in arms.
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon separates his work and his job. For most of us, work-life balance is important. The same can be said for Rendon. The only issue is that he hasn't devoted all too much effort to the 'work' facet of that equation for quite some time.
Rendon hasn't played more than 60 games since 2019. Much of that is due to injuries, of course, but recent comments have Angels fans wondering just how committed he is to helping his team win games.
At Angels spring training, Rendon spoke about his life outside of baseball being his top priority -- again, that is completely reasonable. However, the fact that Rendon is even being asked about his commitment to the game shows the primary issue here.
"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said, according to The Athletic. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."
Anthony Rendon adds fuel to fire for Angels fans
When pressed just how much he cares about his job, Rendon pushed back some.
"Oh, it's a priority for sure, because it's my job," Rendon said. "I'm here, aren't I?"
Unfortunately for Rendon, simply attending spring training won't make up for three seasons of inactivity and frustration from the fanbase. When asked again, Rendon chirped back at the media that he'd prefer not to make an appearance this early in the morning to speak with the media, which is understandable.
Unlike most of us, Rendon was given a seven-year, $245 million contract. That's the primary issue here, as Angels fans don't consider Rendon's work-life preference worthy of the money he's received. Rendon has essentially played one-third of the last three seasons, and that's being generous.
Rendon has not played up to par in Anaheim. He was a big-ticket signing that frankly hasn't paid off. That's okay. It happens.
Questioning Rendon's love of the game seems a bit dramatic, but his answers on Monday won't help.