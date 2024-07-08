Anthony Rendon, to the shock of Angels fans everywhere, wants to play baseball again
By Scott Rogust
Earlier this season, Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels made waves in the MLB world due to comments made about his career. Ahead of the 2024 season, Rendon made pointed comments about how he views playing baseball as a job, not a top priority, while saying that his main priorities are family and faith. Nothing wrong with that. But months later, Rendon was vocal about MLB needing to reduce the amount of games played in a season. That led to plenty of jokes about Rendon not wanting to play baseball, especially on social media.
But that is not the case based on the latest update regarding the third baseman, who has been sidelined since Apr. 20 due to a torn hamstring.
Angels manager Ron Washington revealed that Rendon is on the verge of returning from said hamstring injury, and it could come as soon as this Monday, when the team hosts the Texas Rangers. Additionally, once Rendon returns, he will play third base and bat leadoff for the team.
“Our intention was for him to be ready when we get back,” said Washington, h/t Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “When we get back, we’ll assess that. And if he’s ready to go, he’ll be in there tomorrow. If he’s not ready to go, he’ll be in the next day. If he’s not ready to go (the day after that), he’ll be in there the next day. We’ll figure that out once we get back to Anaheim.”
Anthony Rendon nearing return from injury for Angels
Rendon recently spent this past Friday and Saturday hitting against live pitching at Angel Stadium while the team was on their road trip. While Monday could be the soonest Rendon returns, Washington says that it will all be up to him to decide when he will want to play.
Rendon had quite the contract year in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, as he led the National League in doubles (44) and the majors in RBI (126), while helping the franchise win their first-ever World Series. Rendon cashed in that winter, signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels.
Since signing the contract, Rendon never replicated the numbers he put up with the Nationals. That is because that he's never played more than 100 games in a season for Washington due to injuries. But in the small sample size this year, Rendon has played relatively well.
Through 19 games (75 at-bats), Rendon is slashing .267/.325/.307 while recording three RBI, nien runs, 20 hits, 15 strikeouts, and six walks.
Rendon is near a return, but Angels fans will now wait and see if it will be against the Rangers (July 8-10) or the Seattle Mariners (July 11-14), which happen to be the final series before the All-Star break.