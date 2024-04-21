Anthony Rendon sounds like he's actually upset to miss baseball games now
Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon could miss some time with a left hamstring injury.
By Mark Powell
Since signing with the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2020 season, Anthony Rendon has yet to play more than 60 games in a campaign. While much of that was due to significant injuries, a narrative has since been created about the Angels star from mostly fans, and it suggests that he does not prioritize his career as much as he should.
Baseball fans are far from reasonable people. I should know, I am one. Yet, Rendon hasn't helped his cause on multiple occasions. When asked if baseball is something Rendon cares about, he stated that of course his job is meaningful, but it's far from the only important aspect to his life.
"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said, according to The Athletic. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."
That's a fair assessment from Rendon, who is more than just a product for fans to engage with. Rendon was one of the best infielders in baseball when he signed with the Angels. In an ideal world, he would have been the perfect partner to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani offensively. Rendon made his lone All-Star team in the 2019 season, finishing third in NL MVP voting and winning a silver slugger in the process.
Anthony Rendon is sad to miss time for the Angels
This season, Rendon was the bit in familiar jokes when he literally started the MLB season despite his comments this spring. However, he was off to a decent start, slashing .267/.325/.307 in 19 games. It should be noted that Rendon began the season on an 0-for-19 slump.
On Saturday, Rendon admitted that his hamstring is not feeling "too great" which could lead to further time on the injured list.
Just as Rendon was starting to turn his season around -- slashing .357/.413/.411 in his last 14 games -- he went down with an injury.
“I think that's one of the most frustrating parts, right?” Rendon said. “I'm starting to barrel the ball more, and when I didn’t I was just starting to find holes. Like earlier in the season, I was barreling it and they were catching it. I think that’s the most frustrating part, I was getting into a groove and of course this happens.”
For once, Rendon actually sounds sad to miss time on the diamond. I have officially seen it all.