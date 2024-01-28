Antonio Brown's desperate olive branch to Ben Roethlisberger is too little, too late
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown reached out to Ben Roethlisberger. Yet, it may be too little, too late.
By Mark Powell
Antonio Brown's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers ended poorly, to say the least. Brown demanded a trade out of Pittsburgh despite being the No. 1 option for Ben Roethlisberger. Yet, looking back at the three B's era, it's a surprise they didn't accomplish more.
Roethlisberger was never quite the same after Brown left, and AB couldn't replicate his success on other teams. It serves as a prime reminder that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Big Ben hasn't spoken much on Brown's departure beyond wishing his former All-Pro target the best. Brown, meanwhile has gone through the motions and then some.
On Sunday, AB tweeted a photo of himself and Roethlisberger, suggesting that he misses his time with the Steelers and their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. It's been a long time coming.
In a follow-up tweet, Brown even admitted that he was at fault for his divorce from Tom Brady with the Patriots and Buccaneers. Brown rarely shows this kind of honesty, especially on social media. Whether it's a ploy or not remains to be seen, but Steelers fans can't help but wonder what if.
Antonio Brown's apology to Ben Roethlisberger is too little, too late for Steelers fans
Brown may one day be welcomed back with open arms in Pittsburgh. That day is not today. Brown's Steelers failed to live up to their expectations, as AB didn't win a Super Bowl at his peak.
AB went out of his way to break up one of the best offensive trios of his era when Le'Veon Bell is included. The Steelers offense was virtually unstoppable when all three players were performing up to their abilities.
Unlike Brown, Roethlisberger has plenty of success to fall back on, and never left Steelers fans out to dry. Roethlisberger has his flaws, specifically in his personal life, as does Brown. Pittsburgh fans remember everything, and Brown's inability to listen to reason prior to declaring a trade from the Steelers will forever be a dark cloud over his legacy.