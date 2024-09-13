Antonio Pierce emphatically says Tua Tagovailoa should retire after latest concussion
What was seen as one of the most exciting Thursday Night Football games of the year turned out to be disappointing for a couple of reasons. First, the Buffalo Bills dominated, defeating their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 31-10. Second, and way more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' franchise quarterback, suffered yet another concussion.
Tagovailoa ran for a first down and lowered his shoulder, causing his helmet to make contact with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Once his helmet made contact with Hamlin, Tagovailoa's arms went into a fencing response before he eventually grabbed his head. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, thankfully, but it was a scary sight, particularly because of who the quarterback was.
This was the third time in the last three seasons that Tagovailoa has suffered a concussion. That is not normal, and makes his long-term health the number one concern. With that in mind, the chatter surrounding the possible retirement of Tagovailoa has picked up major steam. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.
Antonio Pierce makes it clear that he believes Tua Tagovailoa should retire
"I'll be honest I'd just tell him retire. It's not worth it. It's not worth it to play the game. I haven't witnessed anything that's happened to him three times."
Pierce does not mince words. He believes Tagovailoa should retire immediately and take care of his family. It's hard not to understand where Pierce and many others who share this belief are coming from.
What we saw after the hit was frightening, and taking context into account, there has to be a point where it's too much and not worth risking any further damage.
If there's a coach Tagovailoa should listen to it's Pierce considering the fact that he is not only around the game now as a coach, but he played the game for nine years. He's been involved with and seen many scary hits. Situations like what's going on with Tagovailoa, though, is not normal in the NFL, and cannot be brushed aside.
For now, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that there is no timetable for a possible Tagovailoa return, and that Skylar Thompson is going to be the team's starter going forward. If or when Tagovailoa returns to the field is up to him and doctors who can determine if he can safely be cleared.