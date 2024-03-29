Arik Armstead felt ‘extremely disrespected’ by 49ers over contract request
Arik Armstead revealed what lead to the San Francisco 49ers releasing him from his contract.
He predated both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan with the organization. Former University of Oregon standout Arik Armstead was the 17th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. That’s two years before the aforementioned duo came to the Bay Area.
The 49ers designated Armstead a post-June 1 release earlier this month. It didn’t take long for the Jacksonville Jaguars to grab the playoff-tested performer. Via Spotrac, he inked a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. What exactly happened when it came to his departure from San Francisco?
“They extended an offer to me of $6 million for a one-year deal with incentives to go up to $8 (million),” said the nine-year NFL veteran on his podcast Third and Long. “When they sent that over, I did feel extremely disrespected. I don't feel that that level of compensation is (anywhere) near the type of player that I am.
“Not even just the type of player that I am, what I have committed to the game, what I have committed to my team, what I have committed to the organization and my community. I didn't feel like it was representative of who I am as a player and a person.”
After playing in every game as a rookie, Armstead saw his second and third seasons end with long stints on injured reserve. He would start every game for Shanahan’s club from 2018-21. His best year came in 2019, when he totaled a career-best 10.0 sacks and the Niners reached Super Bowl LIV.
The past two seasons, he missed his share of games. He was inactive for the 49ers’ final five regular-season contests the past season, although he returned for the playoffs. Super Bowl LVIII proved to be his last game with the franchise.
In 12 regular season games this past season, Armstead recorded 27 combined tackles (15 solo, 12 assisted), 13 quarterback hits, five sacks, and four tackles for loss. In the playoffs, Armstead recorded 11 combined tackles (four solo, seven assisted), two quarterback hits, one sack, and one tackle for loss.
Armstead is a solid performer who should make life easier for Jaguars’ pass-rusher Josh Allen and to compete in the AFC South.