Arike Ogunbowale sends pointed message, takes shot at golf over WNBA physicality
By Lior Lampert
The WNBA has been a trending topic of conversation. Unfortunately, much of the discussion has strayed away from the on-court product and talented players of the league, like Dallas Wings All-Star Arike Ogunbowale.
Much of the controversy has centered around Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Specifically, how opposing teams are defending her with an abundance of physicality -- almost feeling as if they are trying to send a message. However, Ogunbowale insists this style of play has been the norm during her time in the W. The Wings guard suggests that anyone who isn't a fan of it should watch other sports, like golf.
On Wednesday, Ogunbowale was fouled hard by Alysha Clark in Dallas' contest against the Las Vegas Aces. During her postgame media availability, she got asked why/how the defense around the league seems more forceful than ever before. In response, she emphasized that nothing has changed during her six-year career, regardless of the public perception. Unfortunately, one of the more popular American pastimes happened to catch a stray in the process.
Arike Ogunbowale sends a pointed message and takes a shot at golf over WNBA physicality
"I don't know how long you've been around the WNBA, but this has been like this since my rookie year," Ogunbowale said, per Mavs Moneyball's Isaac Appelt. "... you get fouled, that's what it is," she added.
"The men get fouled -- I don't see people saying, 'Oh, why did he do this?' We're going to compete. Some people might get knocked down. Some people bleed. And that's basketball, Ogunbowale went on to communicate. Moreover, she expressed her belief that "the narrative has to stop."
" ... if you don't want to go watch [WNBA], watch golf or something."
While it may appear snarky to question how long the journalist who presented this topic to Ogunbowale, the Wings guard has a point. The WNBA has a record-setting widespread reach of fans, meaning many aren't used to what they are seeing.
Nonetheless, the contact and physicality haven't bothered Ogunbowale much, evidenced by her massive campaign. She ranks second in the league in points per game (26.4) and first in steals (3.2), paired with 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. But at 3-7, she and the Wings have a lot of work to do if they want to dig themselves out of last place in the Western Conference.