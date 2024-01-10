Arrowhead Stadium could reveal Tua Tagovailoa's greatest weakness this weekend
Tua Tagovailoa struggles in cold weather. The stats back up that assertion. Unfortunately for him, the Dolphins face the Chiefs in below-zero temperatures this weekend.
By Mark Powell
Tua Tagovailoa is not built for these Missouri winters.
The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at what's expected to be a frigid Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, with temperatures dipping as low as minus-five degrees. The possible wind and snow combination will make it tough for either quarterback to feel their fingers, let alone throw the football with much consistency.
Fortunately for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has played in these games before. It's the advantage of hosting a postseason game. Mahomes calls Arrowhead home, and in return Chiefs Kingdom gifts him a sellout crowd that knows exactly how to act when KC is on offense. The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa will not be gifted the same considerations. It will be loud, cold and rather miserable for Miami.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa struggles in the cold
Tagovailoa is a warm-weather quarterback. What he lacks in overall arm strength he makes up for in IQ and ball placement. Tua works well with the Dolphins receivers, often finding them the ball in space. In return, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the best yards-after-catch receivers in the league.
Tua has not played well in the cold, and neither have the Dolphins. Miami has lost its last 10 games when the kickoff temperature was below 40 degrees. Tagovailoa has lost the five coldest starts of his own career. He is 6-13 in games when the kickoff temperature is under 70 degrees.
This weekend figures to be a bit colder than that. National Weather Service indicates it has the potential to be the coldest NFL Playoff game ever played, with the wind chill near -10.
Miami and Kansas City played once earlier this season when it was considerably warmer. The Chiefs found a way to shut down Tyreek Hill in the second half, and won 21-14. The KC defense will hope for similar success on Wild Card weekend.