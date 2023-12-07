Micah Parsons shades Tua Tagovailoa as Christmas Eve showdown gets juicier
In the latest episode of his podcast, Cowboys star Micah Parsons had some interesting words for Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill.
By Jack Posey
On the latest episode of 'The Edge with Micah Parsons', Parsons made some outrageous statements, as he usually does. The emergence of podcasts piloted by professional sports players has given us a new perspective on who these players are.
Stirring the pot via his podcast is nothing new to Parsons, such as when he suggested that the Cowboys were cheated out of a win against the Eagles. This week, he claimed that he could do what Tua Tagovailoa does by throwing the ball to Tyreek Hill.
“I could be Tyreek’s QB,” Parsons said. “I could throw it up to Tyreek Hill,” he also said.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons throws shade at Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa
Sure, Tyreek seems to run under whatever pass is thrown. You can’t deny the MVP-caliber season Tagovailoa is having, though. Through 12 games, Tua has thrown for 3,457 yards with 24 touchdowns. Also, Parsons doesn’t take into account everything else Tua does. Before the ball is even snapped, he has to set the right protection, make sure they are in the right play and that everyone is set, and read the defense. Assuming Parsons could do all that, it would be a stretch to think he could fire an accurate pass to Hill 30-plus yards downfield.
With the Dolphins on Hard Knocks and his recent appearance on The Manning Cast, this should add fuel to the fire for the seemingly calm and humble Tagovailoa.
In Week 16, on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to battle the Dolphins. It’ll be even more interesting as one of the best defenses in the NFL led by Parsons will face arguably the most explosive offense led by Tua. Tagovailoa now has some extra motivation thanks to the Cowboys star.
It's all fun and games on Parsons podcast, but if Tagovailoa goes off on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys pass rusher could come to regret poking the bear.