Arthur Smith finally gives Falcons fans something they've been asking for
By Jack Posey
The Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith finally opted to go in a new direction at quarterback, officially naming Taylor Heinicke the starter for Week 9. This move comes after second-year signal-caller Desmond Ridder was benched in a Week 8 loss, making way for Heinicke.
That move now appears to at least be semi-permanent.
The Falcons (4-4) remain atop the NFC South tied with the Saints. Their opponent on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings (4-4), will start a new quarterback themselves, rookie Jaren Hall, who takes over after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week.
Falcons name Taylor Heinicke the starting QB over Desmond Ridder in Week 9
Falcons fans have been frustrated with Ridder, a Cincinnati product, at many points this season (and with Smith's use of personnel too) but it seems as if the frustration has now reached the coaching staff to in regards to the quarterback.
Heinicke, meanwhile, has proven he can provide life for a dying offense as his tenure with the Washington Commanders showed. Heinicke has passed for 5,920 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 478 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in his seven-year NFL career.
A quarterback out of Old Dominion, Heinicke went undrafted, bouncing around the league for a few years before finding a home in Washington. In a 2021 wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke was named the starter after an injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
While the Commanders still lost that game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Heinicke played well enough to solidify himself a spot on the team and made himself a fan favorite in Washington.
In 2023, Heinicke signed a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Falcons. Now in Week 9, the Falcons hope Heinicke can recreate the same magic for a team standing at .500 and right at the top of the NFC South.