Arthur Smith fired: 5 replacements Falcons should hire in a hurry
The Atlanta Falcons are officially in the market for a new head coach.
4. Falcons can hire Commanders O.C. Eric Bienemy
Eric Bieniemy was co-architect of the Kansas City Chiefs' two-time Super Bowl winning offense prior to his departure for the Washington Commanders, where he served as offensive coordinator (with a slight promotion to assistant head coach under the now-fired Ron Rivera). Few coordinators are more coveted around the league.
The 54-year-old, who spent nine years in the NFL as a player, is long overdue for his shot in the head coaching role. The Falcons won't be the only team interested, but the chance to work with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts could at least put Atlanta on Bieniemy's radar. The Falcons are a QB and a coach away from winning the NFC South. One has to imagine the QB situation will be addressed in the offseason. Obviously, so will the coach.
Bieniemy's experience on the biggest stage should appeal for the Falcons. He has the ability to set a culture and he understands what it takes to operate at the highest possible level on offense. Bieniemy is a disciple of Andy Reid and he has been hopping around NFL coaching circles since 2007. His résumé stacks up with anybody.
Even in a down season, the Commanders flashed plenty of offensive upside with Bieniemy calling plays. Sam Howell threw for 21 touchdowns in his first season as starting quarterback. He won't have access to Patrick Mahomes in Atlanta, but Bieniemy is an inventive play-caller with the postseason experience necessary to help the Falcons get over the hump.