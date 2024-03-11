As Falcons QB, will Kirk Cousins play against the Vikings or Commanders in 2024?
Kirk Cousins is going to quarterback the Atlanta Falcons, but will he play against his former team(s) in 2024?
By Josh Wilson
Though the move was telegraphed to some degree, there was still some shock over veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins opting to leave the Minnesota Vikings behind and agree to a new deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday afternoon once the negotiation window opened.
Seeing Cousins wear a jersey with a color other than purple on it for the first time since 2017 will be a sight for sore eyes. Cousins has become the Vikings QB, and despite an overall lack of playoff success, he's kept the team competitive for some time. Cousins has taken Minnesota to three playoff games but won just one.
His addition to the Falcons projects them as a possible divisional title threat. Even more interesting is the team's 2024 matchups...
Falcons will visit both of Kirk Cousins' former homes in 2024
While the NFL schedule isn't out yet, we do have the 2024 opponents locked in for all 32 NFL teams. So, taking a look at the Falcons, they've got an interesting lineup.
Among the opponents are the Vikings on the road. So the next time Cousins hears the Skol chant, it'll be as an adversary. And it'll be this year.
Atlanta will also travel to Washington, where Cousins started his career. Slightly less interesting, but still notable: Atlanta will also play the Eagles on the road, a team Cousins used to play annually on the road for the first six years of his career.
With Cousins emerging as a nearly perennially Pro Bowl quarterback with the Vikings, that return to Minneapolis will be the one circled when the NFL's schedule release, usually some time in May. Could it be a Week 1 return? Or will it be a late fall classic?