Could Alex Bregman trade be more likely with new Astros star cemented?
The Houston Astros look to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, which has become a familiar thing over the last few seasons. But this year, Houston may not be inclined to be the aggressive buyers that they've been in their dominant era of World Series titles.
In fact, they have a few key pieces that we could see moved out of Houston this year. Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Ryan Pressly could all become free agents at the end of the season, making them prime candidates to move.
Bregman, a 21st century legend for the Astros, could see his time in Houston coming to a close. There has already been the possibility that he could end up in the Windy City, but only time will tell when it comes to a destination.
The emergence of Kyle Tucker could cause the end of Alex Bregman's time in Houston
Kyle Tucker has completely taken Houston over, dominating the game of baseball in a way that no other current Astro is. He truly is their best player at this point in time, which could make it a lot easier on the front office to look for a deal for Bregman.
While Houston has been hot, winning ten of their last 12, they could still be in the perfect spot to deal Alex Bregman this June.
Houston already has a serious amount of money locked up in a few players for the next half decade, so they may not be inclined to want to sign Bregman to the kind of deal that his agent, Scott Boras, will be looking to get. If they won't resign him, they must trade him next month.
And they'll have no problem with losing his production if Tucker can continue playing the way that he is at this point.
Through 167 at bats, Tucker has homered 15 times, accounting for nearly a third of all of his hits this year. His power has been truly tremendous to watch and he doesn't appear to be stopping or slowing down anytime soon.
Why would the Astros not look to do a quick reload of their roster, trading a few big-league guys, if they have this kind of production coming from Tucker? Bregman's time in Houston is likely winding down to an end right before our very eyes.