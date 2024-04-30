Astros drop the hammer on Jose Abreu after absolutely terrible start
The Houston Astros have demoted former MVP and three-time All-Star slugger Jose Abreu following a horrifically slow start to the 2024 MLB season.
By Lior Lampert
The writing was on the wall for Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu when the team called their No. 6 prospect Joey Loperfido up to the major league roster, paving the way for the former MVP to get demoted to the minors.
But now the Astros have officially dropped the hammer on Abreu after a horrific start to the 2024 MLB campaign, per Houston's general manager Dana Brown.
Astros to option Jose Abreu to minors after abysmal start to the season
“We met with José [Abreu] on this, and we both agree that this move will be good for him and for the team in the long run,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday when addressing the media. “We are confident that a change of scenery and a new environment will help him get his rhythm and timing back," he added.
Brown said the team will option Abreu to West Palm Beach, where the Astros' spring training facility resides, to let him "get some at-bats and his timing back right." The move will be effective on Wednesday.
Not often do you see a three-time All-Star and previous winner of the most prestigious individual honor in baseball get sent to the minor leagues. But that is a testament to how poorly Abreu has played and how little production the Astros have gotten from the first base position this season. So, here we are.
Abreu has produced a measly .099/.156/.113 slash line and has yet to hit a home run across 77 plate appearances this season, driving in a lowly three RBIs. Perhaps some time away from the big leagues could recalibrate him and allow him to return to form, which Houston appears to be betting on.
However, Brown and the Astros brass do not envision Abreu spending time in West Palm Beach as a "long-term thing" and are hopeful that this decision helps get Abreu back on track.